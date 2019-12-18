Miss. has 2nd highest break-in rate in U.S., study says

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new study says Mississippi has the second most break-ins in the United States.
The study comes from A Secure Life. They looked at FBI crime reports for 2018.
Overall, they say burglaries are down 44% since 2009--likely due to the rise of security systems in America.
New Mexico has the most break-ins per capita, followed by Mississippi. Many of the top 10 states are located in the south, with Arkansas, Louisiana and Alabama also ranking in the top 10.
The safest state for burglaries is New Hampshire.
Click here to read the study.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.