Ministry asking for sponsors as 100 Mississippi children on ‘Lamb Tree’ face Christmas without gifts

MADISON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi ministry is asking for sponsors as over 100 children on their ‘Lamb Tree’ face a Christmas without presents.
On the tree inside the Walmart in Madison hang 104 ‘little lamb’ who are still without sponsors.
Each ‘lamb’ on the tree represents a child in Central Mississippi who is in poverty this Christmas.
The Wingard Home, a transition home for the homeless and displaced in Jackson, says it has four days to find the sponsors before their Happy Birthday Jesus Christmas Festival on Saturday.
Through a rigorous process of interviews, 300 children were chosen for this program.
“I know that God is bigger than this problem and we are going to shine through it because these babies, all 104 of them, deserve to have something under their tree for Christmas morning,” said Charlotte Wingard, Director of Social Services at Wingard Home.
If you are not able to visit this Walmart, you can still provide a Christmas donation by clicking here.
