Manslaughter conviction against Vicksburg man affirmed by Mississippi Court of Appeals

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The state appeals court has affirmed the murder convictions and sentences of a Vicksburg man.
In 2015, Jimmy Dale Reid was arrested for shooting and killing Richard May, junior at the Battlefield Inn in Vicksburg.
Police say drugs were involved and both men were members of the Simon City Royals gang.
In appealing his 30-year sentences, Reid claims, among other things, that there was insufficient evidence to support the jury’s manslaughter verdict against him.
The appeals court rejected Reid’s argument and affirmed the charges against him.
