Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — New Orleans receiver Michael Thomas watched teammate Drew Brees set a couple of records, and now he has a shot at one of his own in the final two weeks of the season. Thomas has 133 catches through 14 games this season. That's just 10 shy of the record 143 Marvin Harrison caught for the Indianapolis Colts in 2002. Thomas could easily pass Antonio Brown and Julio Jones this next week against Tennessee. They both had 136 catches in 2015. Thomas has already caught at least 10 passes in a game a record eight times this season, including five times in the past seven games.