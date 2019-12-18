Former co-worker says whoever killed Helerica Dortch will have to ‘answer to the Lord’

MADISON CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Heartbreaking news as the Domino’s pizza delivery driver who was reported missing last week was found dead Tuesday morning.
This is now leaving Madison County investigators, along with the family and friends of Helerica “Latrice” Dortch, desperate for answers.
Dortch was last seen alive leaving work on Friday, Dec. 13th around 2 p.m.
Her car was found abandoned shortly after she was reported missing.
Then on Tuesday morning, the small town community got the shock of a lifetime when Madison County Sheriff Randy Tucker confirmed Dortch’s body was discovered.
“It is crazy to think that something like this could happen here in this small town,” said Cook Weathersby.
Dortch’s body was found near the intersection of Old Yazoo City and Heindle Roads in Madison County.
Her co-workers tell me she was sweet, hardworking, and they are absolutely devastated.
One former co-worker of Dortch wished to not be on camera, but wanted the world to know how kind she really was.
“I worked with her for, like, 3 years back in 2017. She was always so nice,” he said.
“She was just out working to make money, just trying to make something of herself. It’s just so sad,” added Weathersby.
Investigators from the Madison County Sheriff’s Department and Mississippi Bureau of Investigation Crime Scene Unit are still trying to piece together what exactly happened to Dortch.
Until then the burning question lingers around town: Who would have wanted to harm the 31-year-old pizza delivery driver?
“I will just say this: whoever did this to her, they will have to answer to the Lord. Because He is the highest penalty that he will face,” stated her former co-worker.
