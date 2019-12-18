First Alert Forecast: deceptively sunny Wednesday

WEDNESDAY: A much quieter and brighter day expected across central Mississippi – expect mostly sunny skies amid a chilly start to the day. Early morning 20s and 30s will give way to afternoon 40s and 50s. Northerly breezes will not be as intense as Tuesday. Skies will remain clear, winds will go flat calm, allowing for lows to drop deep into the middle 20s by early Thursday.
THURSDAY: Cold and frosty start to your day – but mid-December sunshine will help to get temperatures back into the middle and upper 50s, which is near normal. Another night under clear skies will allow for lows to drop into the upper 20s and lower 30s.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Heading toward the weekend, expect a mix of clouds and sun to round out the week ahead of a system attempting to get its act together in the Gulf of Mexico. This may spread a few showers into the region into the weekend amid highs in the 50s. Sunshine looks to return into Christmas week, leading up to milder 60s by Christmas Eve and Day.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
