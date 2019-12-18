Federal judge orders ailing former WorldCom chief executive Bernie Ebbers released from prison

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A federal judge has ordered ailing former WorldCom chief executive Bernie Ebbers released from prison.
According to the Associated Press, the former telecommunications executive convicted in one of the largest corporate accounting scandals in U.S. history asked a judge to shorten his prison sentence so he could be released as his health deteriorates.
Bernie Ebbers led WorldCom, based in Mississippi.
He was convicted in New York in 2005 on securities fraud and other charges and received a 25-year sentence. He has been imprisoned since 2006.
His attorneys said in November that the 78-year-old Ebbers had recently lost weight, is legally blind and has several medical problems, including a heart ailment.
Court papers say a Bureau of Prisons official in August denied his petition for compassionate release from a federal prison hospital in Texas.
