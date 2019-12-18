Dozens of homes damaged when twister hits Edwards neighborhood

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - The National Weather Service confirmed that an E-F-1 with 110-mile-an-hour winds roared through Edwards.
Now, residents are assessing the damage and picking up the pieces after the storm snapped trees and damaged homes.
According to Hinds County Emergency Management, Ashcot Circle is the hardest hit area.
The buzz of chainsaws fill the air on Ashcot Circle in Edwards after Monday’s twister left homes and cars damaged.
Hinds County Emergency Management Director Ricky Moore said 62 homes were damaged.
Two were destroyed. Twenty sustained major damage.
Alma Mack was inside her Ashcot Circle home when she says the storm caused her to seek shelter. Both of her cars were destroyed by falling trees.
“When I heard the sound that pow, pow, pow, pow and it was about three minutes, not later than three minutes and I walked into the back to look outside and see what it was. I saw trees down, that was all. I was so nervous and scared,” said Mack.
Tarps cover many homes on the street. Thirty-eight houses in the area sustained minor damage.
Von Mack owns Von’s Tree Service.
After the storm, he took his equipment and went to work assisting everyone he could.
“Just going house to house making sure everybody could get in and out of their house,” said Mack. “Making sure everybody was safe. All of these are my relatives, kin-people, aunts, uncles some of them. My best friend’s mom and sisters, brothers, aunties and grandmothers. So I come out just to assist my you could say family."
The American Red Cross is partnering with McDonald’s to feed residents in the area.
The agency also distributed tarps and water earlier in the day.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.