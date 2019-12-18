200 in the dark after tornado runs through several neighborhoods in Mize

MIZE, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 200 are still in the dark Tuesday and the debris and downed trees are scattered throughout several neighborhoods in Mize.
“I don’t know what to do at this point,” said storm victim Renee Brown.
Renee fought back tears as she talked about the wild weather that all but destroyed her mobile home. She was inside when the twister hit.
“I heard, like, a big wind and it sounded like something was coming through a wind tunnel and I told my kids it was best to get into the closet. So we went in my bedroom and got in the closet and we stayed there until everything was over. As soon as I shut the door I heard the glass breaking and it sounded like the whole trailer was being gone,” said Brown.
More than 100 structures including homes, chicken houses and even a local private school were damaged and or destroyed.
“This was my parents house. They built it when I was in the third grade and this got the most part of the damage,” said Justin Ainsworth.
Ainsworth was shocked and saddened to see his childhood home obliterated by the storm. His parents were also inside when the tornado touched down in the town.
“My mom's name is Rosemary and my dad is a person who downplays everything, but he was extremely scared and got my mom in there and came in here right after the storm had hit.”
The emergency management director says with all this damage and destruction she is relieved no one was seriously injured.
“When the storm came through, we had six residents that were supposedly trapped inside their home. Between the first responders and local law-enforcement agencies in the community, those people were rescued,” said Smith County EMA Director Heather Easterling.
“The Lord answered my prayers when I asked to keep me and my baby safe,” said Brown.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.