200-year-old church among damaged buildings in Lincoln Co.

LINCOLN Co. Miss. (WLBT) - Lincoln County was one area of Mississippi caught in the path of severe weather Monday.
Adams Methodist Church on Jackson Liberty Road in Lincoln County was among 20 homes and buildings that were damaged in the county.
Strong winds blew the steeple off the church, which the pastor says is more than 200 years old.
“It’s pretty hard to see," Pastor Johnny Bowlin said. "It’s such a beautiful old church and wonderful people. It could have been a lot worse. Could have been total devastation with the building. It will get repaired and we’ll go on.”
Trees and power lines were also taken down along Highway 98, Highway 569, Concord Lane and Bouge Chitto Road.
