USM excited to renew rivalry with Tulane

The Golden Eagles began work towards the January 4 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl last Friday and are still in the beginning stages practices after head coach Jay Hopson gave his team a much needed week off. USM sputtered towards the end of the 2019 season with losses to Western Kentucky and at Florida Atlantic, so the focus during the time between that and the bowl is to get healthy and recalibrate things to return to the force that once looked like Conference-USA championship contender.