Texas A&M-CC, Nicholls St. start Southland play

VETERAN PRESENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in the outcome of this game. Dexter McClanahan, Warith Alatishe, Andre Jones, Elvis Harvey Jr. and D'Angelo Hunter have collectively accounted for 72 percent of Nicholls State's scoring this season including 66 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Jashawn Talton-Thomas, Myles Smith, Elijah Schmidt and Nolan Bertain have combined to account for 69 percent of all Texas A&M-Corpus Christi scoring.TERRIFIC TALTON-THOMAS: Talton-Thomas has connected on 41 percent of the 39 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 17 over his last five games. He's also converted 78.8 percent of his foul shots this season.