A Storm in Pictures: Tornadoes rip through Mississippi, 7 confirmed injured

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The severe threat is now over after tornadoes ripped through Mississippi and Louisiana Monday, leaving homes destroyed and multiple people injured.
Seven women were transported to an area hospital after storms damaged the Douglas Graham Group Home in Sumrall.
Chicken houses are damaged in the Silver Creek area near Highway 43 toward New Hebron, reports Lawrence County EMA Director Tony Norwood.
There are also numerous trees down in the countryside in Jefferson Davis County.
The intense winds of a tornado were captured on video as it passed over a home in Lee County.
According to Sen. Chad McMahan, 35 homes have been damaged and a church has been completely destroyed in Guntown, Mississippi. No injuries have been reported there.
Another video captured the damage left behind after a tornado passed through Amite County.
Hail also fell along Highway 567 in Liberty.
At one point, Entergy reported more than 4,000 power outages statewide.
The majority of those were in Hinds County after a large tree fell on a substation in Edwards, leaving about 1,200 people powerless.
Entergy spokesperson Mara Hartman says it will likely take until Tuesday before power is restored.
Southern Pine Electric is reporting almost 4,700 power outages, most of those being in Simpson and Smith Counties.
The Laurel School District has announced that it will close all of its schools Tuesday after storms caused heavy damage in the area.
Sumrall schools will also be closed Tuesday due to storm damage.
This includes Sumrall Elementary, Sumrall Middle School and Sumrall High School.
The Town of Edwards experienced some storm damage as trees were snapped and sheds were blown over.
Lance Stewart says one of his tractors was flipped on its side and the other had a busted window.
The Smith County Multipurpose Building will be open Monday night for residents displaced by the storms to get in from the cold and wet weather.
The Adams Church had its steeple toppled in Brookhaven, Mississippi as storms rolled through there as well.
