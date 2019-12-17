Silver Alert issued for 80-year-old Brandon woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations has issued a Silver Alert for an 80-year-old Brandon woman.
Helen Houser Jones is described as a white female who is five feet tall and weighs 115 pound.
She has gray hair and brown eyes.
Jones is believed to be in a blue 2007 Honda Accord with the license plate number: RAD4070.
She may be traveling towards Pearl.
Family members say Helen suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgement.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Helen Houser Jones, they are asked to contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office at 601-825-1480.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.