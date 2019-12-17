Several injured after possible tornado, severe weather tears through Amite County

AMITE COUNTY, Miss. (WAFB) - Amite County emergency officials say three people were injured, one severely, due to severe weather in the area Monday, Dec. 16.
Grant McCurley with Amite County Emergency Management says a trailer was reportedly blown off its foundation and landed on a man. All three injured people were taken to a hospital.
The National Weather Service has deployed two response teams to survey damage in Amite County and Tangipahoa Parish.
McCurley says approximately 1,600 residents seven miles north of Liberty, Miss. were left without power and are expected to remain without electricity for several days.
McCurley says a number of homes were severely damaged, with some of them being destroyed. Several mobile homes were also destroyed by being blown off their foundations.
“The power company’s infrastructure was destroyed with the trees falling, and it could be anywhere from two to three days to a couple of weeks,” said McCurley discussing when the power could be restored in the area.
McCurley says all the highways in the parish have reopened, and Magnolia Power is working to get some of the lights back on.
The Emergency Management Department will continue assessing properties Tuesday morning (Dec. 17).
The severe threat and rain forecast is set to end in the predawn hours Tuesday, with low temps plunging into the lower 40s. On Tuesday, expect clearing skies and much colder temps, with northerly winds of 10 to 15 mph and a high of only 50°.
A tornado also traveled 63 miles from DeRidder to Alexandria Monday morning. Officials confirmed the tornado caused a fatality in Vernon Parish.
