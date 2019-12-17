NWS surveying tornado damage in Miss. after tornadoes touch down in 25 counties

GUNTOWN, Miss. (WMC) - Here in the mid-south parts of northern Mississippi were in the path of storms. There was a tornado warning near Oxford Monday afternoon.
But right now there are only reports of strong wind from thunderstorms there. Areas near Taylor, Mississippi did receive some damage.
Video shows a system moving though Guntown just outside Tupelo. There was significant damage to a church in the town and an 18-wheeler was blown off the road on Highway 45.
Further south, seven people went to the hospital in Sumrall outside Hattiesburg when The Douglass Graham Group home was damaged from a confirmed tornado there. Mississippi officials say eight other injuries were reported, but more reports could come later.
And homes and trailers were destroyed in Edwards outside Jackson in another tornado that hit the central and southern parts of the state.
“All of a sudden this loud noise come through and I was hollering for her to go get in the closet. She wasn’t moving so I ran and got in my closet and I said you can stay there if you want to. I heard glass scattering everywhere trees falling I been here for 42 years I never experience anything like this before.”
Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant held a press conference Monday morning regarding the damage left behind by the tornadoes that struck the area. He reported that a total of 14 tornadoes touched down in 25 different counties leaving 150 homes damaged as of Tuesday morning.
Gov. Bryant warned of cool weather following the storm systems and advised those who may have been faced with damage to their homes to be readily prepared. Damage spanned across nearly 80 miles in Mississippi.
There are shelters set up in Jones County, Marion County, Smith County and Lee County.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration had close to 30 reports of tornadoes in southern United States Monday.
In Alabama, two people died during Monday’s severe weather and one person died in Louisiana.
Several tornadoes have been confirmed by the National Weather Service, but again crews will be out across the region today surveying the damage.
Copyright 2019 WMC. All rights reserved.