MSU, Holmes announce partnership for Applied Science program

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State University and Holmes Community College announced a new partnership that will help Holmes students earn a degree from MSU.
The partnership will allow Holmes students complete courses that they can use toward a Bachelor of Applied Science degree from MSU.
The Bachelor of Applied Science program launched in August at MSU with the goal to serve adults who have completed a technical associate's degree program through a community college or the military and want further education.
“We need more two-year and four-year graduates to move Mississippi forward,” MSU President Mark E. Keenum said. “By working together, I believe we’ll be able to better assist our fellow Mississippians in gaining the education they need to compete for the jobs of the 21st century. We are committed to helping all of our BAS students excel, succeed, and earn a bachelor’s degree—building on the excellent foundation they have been given at Holmes.”
Students in the program will have access to advisors from MSU-Meridian and MSU Online.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.