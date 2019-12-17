2 more arrested in fatal I-20 Frontage Road shooting

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Early Tuesday morning, United States Marshals arrested two more suspects in the fatal I-20 Frontage Road shooting death of 29-year-old Jorge Ramirez Morales.
Desmond Boothe and Tatyanna Mack were picked up Tuesday morning on murder charges in the shooting. In exclusive WLBT video, they can both be seen being taken into custody in the early morning hours.
Police had already arrested 19-year-old Kenterious Jones. He’s charged with murder and aggravated assault in the same crime, which took place on Interstate 20 Frontage Road near Gallatin Street on December 6.
According to Jackson police, the victim arrived at a local hospital by private vehicle just after 2:30 a.m. that morning.
After arriving at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, police learned that the victim had been shot in the back and pronounced dead.
Police say Morales, along with three others, were inside a vehicle that was shot into near the interstate. Another man who was inside the vehicle also suffered a graze wound and was treated at the hospital and later released.
Police recovered Jones’ vehicle after serving a search warrant at a south Jackson home.
Police said there are no indicators to suggest that this incident is connected to a similar one that happened earlier in the week on Interstate 55 North near Beasley Road.
