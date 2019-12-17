Miss. man picking up the pieces after tornado destroys his home

LIBERTY, Miss. (WAFB) - Families throughout the area are already working on clean up as they return to what used to be home.
A drive down Highway 567 in Liberty, Miss. will show you the devastation from Monday night's storm. Liberty resident Jason ford said people are hurting and need help right now.
Ford has lived in Liberty for nearly 45 years and lost his home during Monday’s storm.
“I heard it thundering back to the west and decided to feed my dogs," Ford said. "When I went out to feed them I was walking back and I could hear something roaring back to the west and I stopped and listened and realized it was a tornado. It kept getting louder and when the wind switched. I went inside and hunkered down until it passed and it lasted probably less than 30 seconds.”
He hid in the only room in the house without windows, which was the bathroom.
“The only thing that separated me from destruction was a wall of 2x4s and plaster. After it was over and I walked out, that’s when it really scared me because I knew that it was the fiercest thing I’d ever been through."
Despite losing his home a week before Christmas, Ford is grateful to be alive.
“During the ordeal, the tempest of the storm, there was a peace and calm that came over me. I was praying to god and to tell you the truth I felt like he held his hand over me,” he said
Since the storm, Ford has been cleaning up with help from friends and family. Many of his neighbors are doing the same, but they’re confident they’ll do it together as many tight-knit communities do after the devastation.
