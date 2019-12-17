LIST: Pine Belt schools closing Tuesday after storms

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Some Pine Belt schools have announced closures or delayed openings for Tuesday after severe weather passed through the area Monday night.
The following schools will be closed or have altered schedules on Tuesday:
- The Laurel School District announced it will close all schools on Tuesday after storms caused heavy damage in the area, citing the inability to properly assess schools and roads.
- Sumrall schools will be closed Tuesday due to storm damage and power outages in the area, according to the Lamar County School District. This includes Sumrall Elementary, Sumrall Middle School and Sumrall High School. Staff and faculty are asked to come in and help check for damage and check on students.
- St. John’s Day School in Laurel will be closed on Tuesday.
- Great Expectations Children Learning Center in Laurel will be closed on Tuesday.
- The Columbia School District will delay its opening by one hour on Tuesday.
WDAM will add other school closings to this story as they are announced.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.