Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) — A Louisiana parish sheriff's office is operating its booking system and other processes on paper after learning over the weekend it had been targeted in a cyberattack. Sheriff William Earl Hilton told KALB-TV that it was notified on Sunday by the state's Fusion Center that it was being hacked, prompting it to shut down all computers. He said computer systems could remain down for days. In Washington Parish, Chief Mike Haley said the Fusion Center on Friday notified them that someone was also trying to target their system. Haley said they monitored it closely but no one had been able to get in.