'I’ve never experienced anything like this before’: Residents clean up after tornado in Edwards

EDWARDS, Miss. (WLBT) - Edwards residents spent Monday afternoon tarping roofs and removing debris from their yards.
Monday morning a twister tore through parts of the area, leaving a path of destruction.
The heaviest damage was located off Ashcot Circle where numerous trees were snapped by high winds.
Several trees landed on homes and trailers, completely destroying them.
There were other homes and vehicles that suffered roof damage as large limbs tumbled down on top of them.
Amazingly there were no injuries reported.
Residents who witnessed the storm say it was a scary experience.
Shelia Hilton says, “All of a sudden this loud noise come through and I was hollering for her to go get in the closet. She wasn’t moving so I ran and got in my closet and I said ‘You can stay there if you want to.’ I heard glass scattering everywhere, trees falling. I’ve been here for 42 years. I’ve never experienced anything like this before.”
Most of the town of Edwards remains in the dark tonight.
More storms continued to track over the area bringing rain and winds.
Power crews expect to begin restoring power as soon as conditions are safe.
