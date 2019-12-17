Gulfport woman sentenced for child pornography, sexual battery

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Anika Moore Bruner, 22, will spend 20 years behind bars for producing child pornography and committing sexual battery of a minor child, Attorney General Jim Hood announced.
Bruner appeared before Harrison County Circuit Court Judge Christopher L. Schmidt on October 28 and entered an open plea of guilty to one count of child exploitation and one count of sexual battery.
Judge Schmidt sentenced Bruner on Monday to serve 20 years on each count with the sentences running concurrently. An open plea means the defendant refused to accept the state’s recommendation and instead threw herself on the mercy of the court.
Bruner was arrested in February 2018 by investigators of the AG’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force with assistance from the Gulfport Police Department.
The case was prosecuted by Special Assistant Brandon Ogburn of the Attorney General’s Cyber Crime Division.
