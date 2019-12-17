FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cold, windy behind Monday’s cold front

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Yesterday was an active day in the Deep South, especially for Central Mississippi. The National Weather Service will be surveying damage throughout the next couple of days and will be confirming tornado size/strength based off of that damage as needed... Stay tuned as we pass along the latest in that regard.
COLD conditions are moving in now behind our cold front as gusty winds are ushering in air out of the north... Temperatures will fall to just around that 40 degree mark and only rebound into the mid 40s this afternoon. Wind chills will remain in the 30s through the rest of the day.
Expect the 20s to start the next couple of mornings as temperatures in the afternoon slowly recover back to average by the end of the work week. Outside of a few showers Friday-Sunday, most of us should stay dry through the rest of the 7-day forecast.
