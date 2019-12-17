EMA: 7 transported to hospital after storm damages Sumrall group home

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Seven women have been transported to an area hospital after Monday night’s storms damaged the Douglas Graham Group Home in Sumrall.
James Smith, director of the Lamar County Emergency Management Agency, said the female side of the building sustained major damage. The male side of the building also sustained damage, though less severe.
Smith said the men are waiting on Ellisville State School to transport them out of the area.
EMA is still searching the area of Sumrall for more damage.
Joe Bounds, president of the Lamar County Board of Supervisors, has declared a local state of emergency following the tornadoes. He said the declaration will help authorities with recovery efforts as well as allow for mutual aid among effected entities.
