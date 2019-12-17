1 Cent Sales Tax funding repairs for streets and infrastructure in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Little-by-little, residents are seeing some progress in street and infrastructure repairs through the 1 Cent Sales Tax.
While the commission is moving forward with work on major thoroughfares, it's running into some snags along the way.
“Hopefully they can build these roads right and have them last for a long time,” said Drew Townsend.
He is glad to see street repairs on State Street and hopes there will soon be more construction throughout the city with the use of 1 Cent Sales Tax dollars.
“Since last year there’s been a lot of progress and it might not look like it, but I’m sure they put in a lot of pipes,” added Townsend. “And, hopefully, they’re instead of just putting a thin layer of road on top, hopefully they’re digging down deep and making a good road that will last for a long time."
One Cent Sales Tax Commission officials say over $13 million dollars was collected last year.
It’s also getting federal funding from the Metropolitan Planning Organization which uses the 1 Cent Sales Tax as matching funds.
Eleven-million-dollars were received last year.
In the coming year that money will go to work on Woodrow Wilson, Meadowbrook, which is being designed and soon will go to bid for a contract, and Northside Drive.
But now the commission has run into more delays with projects approved in May.
“At the time we approved some 14 projects on that list that we estimated to be 10-million-dollars-worth of work, 10 to 11 million-dollars-worth of work,” said Commission member Pete Perry. “They told us at this meeting the new estimate on those streets is 35-million-dollars, which changed the whole concept."
Since 2014, $55 million dollars has been collected.
Major city arteries will be repaired before neighborhood streets.
