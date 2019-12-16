Wanted man seen in Henrico has been arrested in Mississippi

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A man who was previously spotted in Henrico County has been arrested in Jackson, Mississippi.
According to police, Christopher Clausell, 47, was last seen near Broad Street in Henrico County on Sunday, Dec. 15. They said he may have been staying in a motel using the name Jerome Jenkins.
Clausell was wanted in the state of Mississippi for a parole violation after being charged with manslaughter. He was arrested in Jackson, Mississippi on Monday.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.