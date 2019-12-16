Victim identified in deadly shooting at Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man killed in a shooting Saturday night has been identified by police.
The Jackson Police Department says that 25-year-old Geremiah Grant was shot and killed at an apartment in the 5800 block of Ridgewood Road.
It happened just after 11 p.m. Police say Grant was found suffering from a wound to the lower back.
Officers later learned that an unknown man entered the apartment and confronted Grant about an earlier incident. Grant tried to run away and the suspect followed, when gunshots rang out.
The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The suspect was last seen wearing a red jacket, fleeing the complex in an older light colored sedan.
Investigators are currently following up with information that may possibly lead to the identity of the suspect.
This investigation is ongoing.
