'They were good kids’: Grandfather speaks on loss of three grandchildren killed Madison Co. crash

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The family of three children who were killed in a devastating crash involving an 18-wheeler late Saturday night is speaking out.
“They were good kids, and I am going to miss them.”
Bernard Landfair recalls the night as every parents worst nightmare. He learned his three grandbabies were involved in a serious car accident.
“I didn’t even go to the scene because I didn’t want to see it. I just stayed at the house and took messages,” said Landfair.
The wreck happened on I-55 North in Madison County. The Nissan Altima that they children were in was struck in the rear of the car by an 18 wheeler, causing the car to hit the guardrail.
“There were six occupants inside the Nissan Altima, two adults, four children. Out of the four children... three were killed on scene” said MHP Master Sargent Eric Henry.
6-year-old Jayden Peppers, 8-year-old Kambreonna Brown, and 1-year-old Anomie Johnson were killed.
A reality too devastating for Landfair to comprehend.
“It’s hard... really hard... There’s no-one to run through the house anymore. Or keep Pawpaw going.”
It's unclear what caused the accident as investigators are still trying to piece together information... but officials say speed wasn't a factor.
“The Nissan Altima was having some kind of issue with the vehicle so it was possible traveling at a slower speed then the rest of the traffic,” said Henry.
“These times are hard, with three? Three grandchildren gone. And I can’t sit here and say it doesn’t hurt. We just need prayer. Prayer, prayer, prayer.”
Both of the adults, as well as a 6-month-old that was also in the car at the time of the crash were taken to UMMC with non-life threatening injuries.
The driver of the 18 wheeler was not injured.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.