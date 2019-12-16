Ole Miss outlasts Georgia Southern in overtime

“Val really wants to win. Val is a competitor,” McPhee-McCuin said. “We’re teaching her how to be competitive about the right things. Through the course of it, you’re just seeing her evolve into the type of player that she could potentially be. The last game, she had eight turnovers because she was really trying to win it for everybody. I told her that her intent was good, but what she did didn’t work for us. So now, she has six assists, one turnover, because she realizes that she doesn’t have to do it herself and that she needs the team.”