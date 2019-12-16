Lady Bulldogs notch 12th straight road win

The Bulldogs’ offense started to get in a groove in the second stanza, using an early 11-3 run to pull ahead of the Ragin’ Cajuns. State finished with a 7-2 run in the final 1:11 of play in the frame to take a 30-25 lead into halftime. Espinoza-Hunter drained a 3-pointer from close to half court to give MSU momentum going into the second half.State shot 58 percent from the floor in the third period to extend its lead to double digits. Espinoza-Hunter had five points in the frame while Myah Taylor had four to give the Bulldogs a 46-36 advantage going into the fourth quarter.