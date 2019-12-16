Lady Bulldogs notch 12th straight road win

LAFAYETTE, La. - With a 64-48 victory at Louisiana in the Cajundome on Monday, No. 15 Mississippi State extended its road win streak to 12 games, the nation's longest active streak.
The Bulldogs (9-2) found success in the paint all game long, holding a 43-30 advantage on the glass against the Ragin’ Cajuns (6-3) and outscoring them 34-16 in the paint. State had a slow first half on offense but got rolling by shooting 58 percent from the field after the break.Defensively, MSU was solid all game. Louisiana shot 31 percent from the field and had 20 turnovers. Despite State having 25 turnovers on its own, the defense held UL to just 14 points off turnovers. It was the fourth time this season that Mississippi State has held an opponent to fewer than 50 points.
Jordan Danberry posted the first double-double of her career behind 12 points, a career-high 10 rebounds, three assists and two steals. Andra Espinoza-Hunter finished with 12 points off the bench to help spark the offense. Chloe Bibby narrowly missed a double-double with nine points and 12 boards.
“We did not shoot it well. We have a pretty good shooting team. Field goal percentage wise there was going to be a bunch of rebounds.” head coach Vic Schaefersaid. “I thought [Jordan Danberry and Chloe Bibby] rebounded the ball extremely well. We certainly needed that. Jo had a double-double. I am proud of her for that.”
Both teams had slow starts to the first half. Neither squad shot above 30 percent from the floor during the opening quarter, but seven rebounds and four points by Danberry helped State take a 12-10 lead after the first period.
The Bulldogs’ offense started to get in a groove in the second stanza, using an early 11-3 run to pull ahead of the Ragin’ Cajuns. State finished with a 7-2 run in the final 1:11 of play in the frame to take a 30-25 lead into halftime. Espinoza-Hunter drained a 3-pointer from close to half court to give MSU momentum going into the second half.State shot 58 percent from the floor in the third period to extend its lead to double digits. Espinoza-Hunter had five points in the frame while Myah Taylor had four to give the Bulldogs a 46-36 advantage going into the fourth quarter.
MSU ended the game strong by shooting a 50-percent clip and forcing eight turnovers to prevent any chance of a comeback by Louisiana.Up next, Mississippi State heads to Las Vegas for the Duel in the Desert tournament. MSU opens with South Florida on Thursday at 6 p.m. The tournament will be broadcasted on FloHoops and will be streamed for free by the MSU Radio Network.
