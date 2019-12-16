Dwan Wakefield will serve 35 years behind bars in Kingston Frazier case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The third suspect involved in the murder of six-year-old Kingston Frazier was sentenced to 35 years in prison Monday.
He was sentenced to 20 years for murder, 15 years for kidnapping and five years for auto-theft. The five years he received for the auto-theft charge will run concurrent.
Six-year-old Kingston was asleep in the back of his mother’s car on Thursday, May 18, 2017, when the car was stolen from the parking lot of the Kroger on I-55 at 1:00 in the morning.
An amber alert was issued, and multiple law-enforcement agencies joined the search.
Hours later, the stolen car was found abandoned behind a building near the Gluckstadt exit off I-55 in Madison County. The six-year-old was still in the back seat — where he’d been shot to death.
That same day, three people were arrested in the case — Byron McBride, who was 19 at the time, Dwan Wakefield and D’Allen Washington, who were both 17.
