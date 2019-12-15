Tyree achieves career-high as Rebels dominate MTSU

Ole Miss made it rain from long range, going 14 of 22 (63.6 percent) to nearly set a single-game school record. Tyree made eight of his own, shooting 8 of 11 from beyond the arc. The Somerset, New Jersey, native scored 25 of his points in the opening half to make sure the game was never in doubt. Blake Hinson added a trio of threes on his own for 11 points, while freshman Austin Crowley matched his teammate for a new career high.