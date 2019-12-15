Thousands honor fallen veterans with Wreaths Across America

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Saturday was a special day that was celebrated across the country.
National Wreaths Across America Day brought out thousands of people.
Here in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, volunteers took the time to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Don and Sherry Dryg attended Beaufort’s ceremony. It was the couple’s first one, but certainly not the last.
“It was wonderful to see so many come out here and honor our veterans," Sherry said. "The speeches were wonderful, just that we are a country under God, and without these veterans giving all they had, we wouldn’t have the country that we have.”
One of those veterans was Sergeant Timothy Conrad.
Alex Gusty honored her brother at Fort Stewart’s ceremony. She says this is a way to remember his sacrifice, but also teach her daughter about who her uncle was.
“He loved being a soldier. He loved his family," Gusty said. "He loved...he had a son he was very proud of, and a wife that he loved very much. He was just, he was an amazing man.”
As families, friends and strangers placed the wreath on the gravesite, they were asked to say the hero’s name.
Michelle Logan described it as an emotional experience.
“It’s a very heartwarming experience to honor a soldier that’s given his life. It takes your breath away,” she said.
Wreaths were also placed on the gravesites of unknown soldiers.
Maxine Carter was one of several volunteers in Beaufort. Her husband was in the Marines and Army. He died a year ago.
She recalls her husband saying “No man is left behind.”
Carter felt honored to place a wreath for those not known but sacrificed so much.
“Although they are not known to us, they’re here and we still remember them as well,” Carter said.
More than a thousand locations across the country remembered these fallen heroes.
