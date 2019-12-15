2 shot, 1 killed in separate overnight shootings in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two shootings in Jackson Saturday night claimed one man’s life and left a juvenile male injured.
The first shooting took place in the area of Cedar Lane around 11 p.m.
Shots were fired at a juvenile male by an unknown suspect.
He suffered a wound to the hand and was taken to an area hospital.
His injuries are not life threatening.
The second shootings also took place around 11 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 5800 block of Ridgewood Road.
A man was shot in the back by an unknown male who left the scene in an older light-colored sedan.
The victim was taken to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries.
