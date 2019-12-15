Shop with a Cop: Jackson Police Officers Association takes families Christmas shopping

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Six families will have a happy holiday thanks to the Jackson Police Officers Association.
Children and their parents had a chance to shop with a cop Saturday at Walmart.
Officers from each precinct identified families in need.
Families were able to buy anything they want with an undisclosed amount to spend, and the children mostly chose toys.
“It makes me feel good. I’m going to be happy real happy. This is my first time getting everything I want like everything,” said 12 year old Jorden Riggs.
Shopping with a Cop is not just making sure families have something for Christmas. It also gives them a positive interaction with police and allows them to make a connection.
