Severe Storms Possible Monday

Once again, we’re starting out with areas of dense fog this morning, so please take it easy if you’re out early. Highs rebound to the upper 60s and even lower 70s by afternoon. Otherwise dry followed by a round of rain and storms Monday and as strong storm system pushes across the state. Severe weather is an increasing concern, although there are limiting factors that will come into play. That said, we will maintain the possibility for damaging wind, large hail, and a few tornadoes Monday afternoon into the evening. Check back for updates and make sure you have our First Alert Weather App in order to receive the latest forecast and alerts.