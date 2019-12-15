Mississippi tops 'Bama, 17-16, in annual all-star game

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ For the 33rd time, Mississippi and Alabama trotted out the best high school football talent the two states could offer.
And Saturday afternoon, the difference between the two all-star teams came down to an extra point.
Wayne County defensive lineman Armondous Cooley got a hand on Evan McGuire’s point-after attempt in the first extra period of football to give the Mississippi All-Stars a 17-16 overtime victory over the Alabama All-Stars at M.M. Roberts Stadium on the University of Southern Mississippi campus.
“I came over the top, trying to get the ball and help my teammates out, trying to block it,” Cooley said. “It feels great, knowing we were able to stop them at the end.”
It was one of two, blocked kicks in the game’s waning seconds that allowed Mississippi to send the game into overtime and then win it.
In a fairly frantic fourth quarter, Alabama had driven from its 40-yard line to the 8-yard line immediately after Mississippi had tied the game 10-10 with 2:04 to play.
But, as it had most of the day, Mississippi’s defense came up big.
Alabama threw three incompletions, and when McGuire trotted onto the turf to attempt a 25-yard field goal with 42 seconds to play, Olive Branch High School defensive end Jevon Blanks deflected the potential game-winning kick.
“Special teams came up clutch at the end of the game,” George County defensive lineman McKinnley Jackson said. “It’s a slept-on element of the game, but it can come up clutch at a time like this.”
Jackson, who joined Will Scott (2009) as the second George County player to be named Mississippi Most Valuable Player, helped spearhead a defensive effort that limited Alabama to 260 yards total offense, including a net 40 yards rushing.
“There’s no doubt, he’s a great player,” Mississippi coach Brad Breland said. “He got ‘Mr. Football’ in (Class) 6A, and he’s very deserving. He’s awesome.
“He’s a great kid, got a great personality, and every play when he’s out there, he’s 100 percent. You better buckle up if you’re going to block him. He’s a load.”
Saturday marked the fifth overtime game in the series and the first Mississippi win in overtime.
December 2015 marked the first time the game had been played outside Alabama, and now, Mississippi is 3-0 on its home turf.
“It’s big,” Columbia High School safety Jamison Kelly said. “You’re representing the whole state of Mississippi, and everybody’s behind you. It’s big. We wanted the trophy to stay here, where it belongs.”
Alabama, which still leads the series 22-11, scored on the opening possession of the game, marching 60 yards in 11 plays. Jordan Ingram’s 2-yard run and McGuire’s extra point ‘Bama up 7-0.
When McGuire hit a 30-yard field goal in the third quarter, Alabama had a 10-0 lead and a seemingly tight grip on the game.
Mississippi’s offense struggled mightily early on, managing just 19 yards total yards in the first quarter and 51 yards total offense by halftime. Overall, Alabama held Mississippi to 177 yards total offense.
But Mississippi got going in the third quarter, eating up the final eight minutes of the period before settling for Northeast Rankin High School’s Gavin Gaudin’s 31-yard field goal on the first play of the final quarter to pull within 10-3.
Mississippi kept the pressure on, driving to the Alabama 22 before Brandon High School quarterback Will Rogers was intercepted in the end zone by DeShazio Williams of Pinson (Ala.) Valley High School.
Alabama then marched to the Mississippi 8-yard line, where McGuire missed wide right on a 25-yard field goal try.
Rogers tied the game on a 12-yard touchdown pass to Tupelo High School tight end Trip Wilson on a 4th-and-3 and Gaudin’s extra point.
“It’s a credit to all my teammates, my offensive line, and especially that defense,” Rogers said. “They were great all day. McKInnely Jackson and everybody up front were just amazing all day.”
After McGuire’s final field-goal attempt in regulation was blocked by Banks, Mississippi had first crack with the football in overtime, and Rogers cashed in the opportunity with a 6-yard scoring pass to South Panola High School running back Janari Dean.
Gaudin’s extra point gave Mississippi a 17-10 lead.
“I’m just proud of the fact that when we were down 10-0, we never quit,” said Breland, who holds the head football reins at Union High School. “We were a little ragged there for a while, but we never quit. We put it together.”
Alabama needed two plays to score on its overtime possession, with the payoff coming on a 9-yard pass from Muscle Shoals High School quarterback Logan Smothers to Alabaster (Ala.) Thompson High School tight end Mike Pettway.
But on the next snap, Cooley and Co. got a piece of the football to preserve Mississippi’s third consecutive win in the series and fourth win in the last five games.
“It was a good, hard-fought game, and it feels good to win,” said Madison Central High School offensive lineman Dylan Spencer, a USM commitment. “It feels great to put this on for the whole state. Everybody’s from different teams, but we came together to win the game.”
Eddie Williams of Phenix City (Ala.) Central High School was named Alabama’s Most Valuable Player after grabbing six passes for 98 yards, including a long of 42 yards.
He and Jackson both were honored with the Bubba Davis All-Star MVP Award, named after the long-time Mississippi coaching legend.
A player from each team was cited as a C Spire Academic Achievement Award winner, including Birmingham (Ala.) Briarwood Christian High School offensive lineman Trent Howard and Tupelo High School long snapper Hayes Hammond.
Dean finished with a game-high 66 yards and caught two passes for another 11 yards and a touchdown.
D’Iberville High School receiver Jaden Walley had four catches for 27 yards, Brandon receiver Ashton Nickelberry had three catches for 23 yards and Wilson had two catches for 21 yards and a touchdown.
Rogers connected on 10-of-16 passes for 66 yards and two touchdowns with an interception. Madison Central quarterback Jimmy Holiday was 3-for-5 for 23 yards passing and rushed 12 times for 13 yards.
Kristian Story led Alabama rushers with 37 yards on three carries, while Pinson Valley’s Keyonteze Johnson had three catches for 40 yards and Pettway two grabs for 37 yards.
Thompson quarterback Sawyer Pate completed 7-of-13 passes for 127 yards, while Smothers hit 7 of-9 passes for 93 yards and a touchdown.
The 2020 game will be played at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Ala.
