LSU QB Joe Burrow wins Heisman Trophy in historic fashion

NEW YORK (WAFB) - LSU quarterback Joe Burrow has been awarded the Heisman Trophy and made history in the process.
Burrow finished with 2,608 total points. He won by 1,846 points, which is the largest margin in Heisman Trophy history. He finished with 93.8 percent of the possible points, which is the highest in Heisman history. Burrow received 90.7 percent of first-place votes, the highest percentage of first-place votes in Heisman history. His name was on 95.5 percent of ballots, also the most in the history of the Heisman.
Burrow is the first LSU quarterback to win the Heisman and only the second Tiger to hoist the hardware. Billy Cannon won the award as a running back in 1959.
Sportswriters from across the country voted for Burrow over Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts (762 points), Ohio St. quarterback Justin Fields (747 points), and Ohio St. defensive end Chase Young (643 points). The consensus for most of the 2019 NCAA football season among both sports fans and members of the sports media has been that Burrow was the only choice for the most outstanding player in college football.
Burrow was quite emotional in his acceptance speech.
“My journey ... I wouldn’t have traded it for anything in the world,” said Burrow.
He took time to thank his teammates, especially the big guys up front on the offensive line and the wide receivers who hauled in all those catches. However, he saved the best for last in the special words he had for head coach Ed Orgeron.
“You have no idea what you mean to my family. You know I didn’t play for three years and you took a chance on me, not knowing if I could play or not and I am forever grateful for you," a tearful Burrow stated.
He also threw in a line saying he hopes LSU gives Orgeron a lifetime contract, adding Coach O deserves it.
Before fielding questions from the media, Burrow had one more person to thank.
“I thanked everyone that I wanted to thank, except I forgot ... I named everyone on the offense except Clyde [Edwards-Helaire]. I forgot Clyde. So Clyde, I’m going to reach out to you, man but I’m sorry. You know how much you mean to me,” Burrow said.
Burrow has led the Tigers to a 13-0 record and SEC championship this season. He has thrown for 4,715 yards and 48 touchdowns. Both are LSU and SEC single-season records. He also leads the nation in touchdown passes this season. He has completed 77.9 percent of his passes this year, which is the best in the country as well.
“13-0 is all that matters to me. These awards are nice and I really think they’re team awards. I think the reason why I’m up here is because we’re 13-0 and I have great players and great coaches around me,” Burrow added.
The 6-foot-4, 216-pound Athens, Ohio native has also won the Maxwell, Davey O’Brien, Walter Camp Player of the Year, and Johnny Unitas Golden Arm awards. He was named the AP College Football Player of the Year, SEC Offensive Player of the Year, AP All-SEC Offensive Player of the Year, and was the MVP of the SEC championship game against Georgia.
