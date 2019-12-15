Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

IMMIGRATION-FOOD PLANT RAIDS
Guatemalan cardinal to visit Mississippi after migrant raids
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Guatemalan cardinal who advocates for migrants will visit Mississippi following immigration raids last summer that prompted 680 arrests. The Rev. Roberto Mena announced the visit Saturday. Pope Francis raised Alvaro Ramazzini to the rank of cardinal in October. Ramazzini has spoken out for decades against exploitation of poor rural people in regions he has ministered to. A majority of those arrested in the raids of seven Mississippi chicken processing plants in August was Guatemalan. Some speak Mayan dialects instead of Spanish. Mena says Ramazzini is “coming to be present” with affected families.
ABORTION-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi vows further appeal after loss on abortion ban
Mississippi's governor says he will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to uphold Mississippi's ban on abortion at 15 weeks. Republican Phil Bryant made the announcement on Twitter. The vow comes Saturday, a day after a federal appeals court ruled the ban was unconstitutional. But Mississippi has been aiming for the Supreme Court all along. Leaders hope conservative justices will spur the high court to overturn its 1973 ruling legalizing abortion rights nationwide. Mississippi's ban at 15 weeks of pregnancy has never taken effect. It was blocked by a lower court judge.
DUAL OFFICES
Mississippi man seeks advice on holding 2 offices at once
SUMMIT, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man is requesting legal advice on holding two elected offices at once. The state attorney general's office has previously said it's OK if both are in the same branch of government. Daryl Porter Jr. is a second-term town councilman in Summit. He says he wants to remain on the council after he's sworn in to the Mississippi House next month. David Jordan serves on the Greenwood City Council and in the Mississippi Senate. However, David Myers could not serve in both the Mississippi House and as a McComb selectman because the city job was considered to be part of the executive branch.
MISSISSIPPI STATE-KANSAS STATE
Carter leads Mississippi State 67-61 over Kansas State
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Tyson Carter led four teammates in double figures with 14 points and Mississippi State beat Kansas State 67-61 in the first game of the Never Forget Tribute Classic. Abdul Ado scored 13 points for Mississippi State (7-2), Robert Woodard II had 12 and D.J. Stewart Jr. added 10. Cartier Diarra scored 20 points and Mike McGuirl added 14 for Kansas State (6-4).
AP-US-ABORTION-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi 15-week abortion ban is blocked by appeals court
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A federal appeals court says Mississippi's ban on abortion at 15 weeks is unconstitutional. The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals issued the ruling Friday. It says a lower court judge ruled correctly when he blocked the state law from taking effect in 2018. The only abortion clinic in Mississippi sued the state after Republican Gov. Phil Bryant signed the law. Mississippi legislators came back in 2019 and passed a more restrictive law to ban most abortions at about six weeks. The same federal district judge blocked that, too, and a legal fight over it continues.
CONSTABLE KILLED
2 teens charged in crash that kills Mississippi constable
BATESVILLE, Miss. (AP) — A prosecutor says two teenagers have been charged with murder in a wreck that killed a Mississippi law enforcement officer. Panola County Constable Raye Hawkins died Thursday when a pickup truck smashed into the vehicle he was driving in Batesville. Hawkins was responding to help officers from another county who were chasing what was believed to be a stolen truck. District Attorney John Champion says the truck crushed Hawkins' vehicle, killing him instantly. Champion says the 15-year-old and the 16-year-old in the truck are charged as adults. They were being held Friday in a juvenile detention center in DeSoto County.