Domino’s employee allegedly robbed of his phone, money and car in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Domino’s employee was allegedly robbed of his phone, money and car while on duty in Jackson.
A now viral video on Twitter shows the employee, Joseph Jacobs, in a restaurant while making a call after the alleged incident.
“I just got jumped and robbed while making a pizza delivery,” Jacobs says while on the phone.
The man who posted the video, Dee Holt, says in following posts that police were called and that Jacobs left in an ambulance.
“He had bruises & a few teeth knocked out but overall he should be good,” Holt wrote.
This as a Domino’s in Ridgeland has stopped delivering to areas of north Jackson after dark on account of it being “too dangerous.”
Domino’s has not yet responded to the video on Twitter.
