Two men wanted for breaking into Jackson liquor store; cigarettes, cigars stolen

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson liquor store was broken into overnight after two men busted into the front door.
The owners of the Liquor Connection on I-55 said that two men were seen on surveillance camera trying to break in.
They started in the back of the store around 3:30 a.m. The owners say they ripped metal sheets off the wall and took the grill off of a window.
The men weren’t able to get in so they left. Around 4 a.m. they came back, this time they went to the front door. It took them about 24 minutes to break the lock.
After making it inside they forced their way through another metal door. They even ripped the ADT security system from the wall.
The pair stole several cartons of cigarettes and cigar boxes before leaving.
This isn’t the first time this store has been targeted. In 2018, two men were caught on camera breaking in and stealing several items. They also ripped security cameras off the walls and caused heavy damage to the store.
If you know anything about this burglary, please call Jackson police at 601-960-1234.
