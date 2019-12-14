Surveillance footage released after attempted armed robberies at Jackson-area Dollar Generals

By Josh Carter | December 14, 2019 at 8:48 AM CST - Updated December 14 at 8:48 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Surveillance footage has been released after two attempted armed robberies at Jackson-area Dollar Generals.

Both incidents took place December 7th at the Dollar General locations on Briarwood Drive and Northview Drive.

In each case an armed male entered the store wearing a mask and then demanded cash.

According to police, both robbery attempts proved unsuccessful.

A silver Volvo SUV was seen taking the suspect to each location.

Anyone with information is asked call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).

