Surveillance footage released after attempted armed robberies at Jackson-area Dollar Generals

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Surveillance footage has been released after two attempted armed robberies at Jackson-area Dollar Generals.
Both incidents took place December 7th at the Dollar General locations on Briarwood Drive and Northview Drive.
In each case an armed male entered the store wearing a mask and then demanded cash.
According to police, both robbery attempts proved unsuccessful.
A silver Volvo SUV was seen taking the suspect to each location.
Anyone with information is asked call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
