Slow Warming Trend; Storms Monday

Starting out mostly cloudy this morning, along with areas of dense fog especially in South Mississippi. For today, broken clouds, dry, and cool with highs in the lower 60s. Warmer Sunday; after starting out in the 40s tomorrow morning highs rebound to the upper 60s and even lower lower 70s by afternoon. Otherwise dry through Sunday followed by a round of rain and storms Monday and as strong storm system pushes across the state. Severe weather is possible, although there are limiting factors that will come into play. That said, we will maintain the possibility for damaging wind, large hail, and a few tornadoes Monday afternoon into the evening. Check back for updates and make sure you have our First Alert Weather App in order to receive the latest forecast and alerts.