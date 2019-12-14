Saints tight end Jared Cook upgraded in latest Saints injury report

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Saints tight end Jared Cook was upgraded from limited to a full participant in Friday’s practice for the Saints. Cook left Sunday’s game against the 49ers with a concussion. Drew Brees (elbow) was listed on the team;s injury report as a full pariticipant.
Cam Jordan (abdomen) and Terron Armstead (ankle) were upgraded from did not practice to limited Friday. Andrus Peat (forearm), Kiko Alonso (knee), Vonn Bell (knee) and Patrick Robinson (calf) did not practice. A.J. Klein (knee), Zach Line (knee) and Will Clapp (elbow) were all limited.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.