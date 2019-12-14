Rep. Cedric Richmond caught watching golf during impeachment hearing

Rep. Cedric Richmond caught watching golf during impeachment hearing
Congressman Cedric Richmond (Source: U.S. House of Representatives)
By Kendra Smith-Parks | December 13, 2019 at 3:43 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 9:22 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - During the impeachment hearing on Dec. 12, Rep. Cedric Richmond was caught watching the President’s Cup golf tournament.

C-SPAN cameras captured Richmond live streaming the tournament in the middle of the 14-hour hearing.

The Republican National Committee’s rapid response director Steve Guest tweeted the video on Thursday showing Richmond’s computer.

Guest later tweeted a zoomed-in version of Richmond’s screen showing the tournament and stated, “Zoomed in. Yep. Democrat Rep. Cedric Richmond is watching golf.”

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.