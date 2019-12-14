Mississippi Congressional leader react to latest in the impeachment process

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -No Mississippians are on the House Judiciary Committee but the Congressional delegation was quick to share their reactions Friday morning just after the House Judiciary Committee’s vote to approve the articles of impeachment. Millsaps professor Dr. Nathan Shrader makes this note.
“I tend to get a bit nervous when members of the House who are not on the judiciary committee begin to weigh in on how they intend to vote on articles of impeachment before the whole House has had a chance to debate,” said Dr. Shrader, Millsaps Department of Government and Politics chair.
Both Congressmen Michael Guest and Steven Palazzo making note of Speaker’s Pelosi’s conditions for impeachment and saying they haven’t been met.
Congressman Trent Kelly calling the articles “unconstitutional”.
Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson tweeted that “The President obstructed justice. Republicans can whine and lie all they want but he will be impeached.”
“Within the course of another week, it’s very likely that President Donald J. Trump will become only the third President with Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton to formally be impeached by the House," added Shrader. "So, that in and of itself is significant.”
But Shrader notes that the implications of that are also significant given the fact that Trump is running for re-election in 2020. Senator Roger Wicker says even if it makes it to the Senate...
“I’m quite certain the President will not be removed from office," said Sen. Wicker. "It will probably be a party line vote.”
And he doesn’t think Mississippians are in favor of removing him from office.
“These allegations don’t rise to the seriousness, even if you accept the Democrats notion to remove the elected President of the United States, the leader of the free world,” added Wicker.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.