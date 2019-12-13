Friday and Weekend Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Patchy fog will be an issue again tonight, but will be most dense in our southern most counties where a Dense Fog Advisory is in effect from 9pm Friday through 10am Saturday. The weekend will be partly sunny with morning lows in the 40s and afternoon highs in the lower and middle 60s. The next front will enter the picture Monday. Rain and wind are likely. Thunderstorms are also possible, but severe weather is a slight threat at this point in time. Damaging winds, brief tornadoes and wind are possible. Up to an inch of rain is also possible. While highs will reach the 70s on Monday, much colder weather arrives overnight and the threat of showers and storms goes down. In fact, the primary window for any severe weather Monday will be from noon to 8pm. Tuesday through Thursday of next week will be partly sunny and cold. Morning lows in the upper 20s and daytime highs will be in the lower 50s and upper 40s. Calm wind tonight and west at 5mph Saturday. Average high this time of year is 59 and the average low is 38. Sunrise is 6:53am and the sunset is 4:56pm.