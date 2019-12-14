Coroner releases cause of death of 5-year-old killed in Christmas parade

Ameer Frazier was taken to the hospital following a "tragic" accident at the Bluffton Christmas parade Saturday. (Source: Carletha Frazier Singleton)
By Live 5 Web Staff | December 13, 2019 at 3:19 PM CST - Updated December 14 at 10:34 AM

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The coroner has released the cause of death of a 5-year-old who was killed in an accident during a Christmas parade in Bluffton.

Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen said Ameer Frazier’s cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head.

The accident involved a parade float and Frazier who was being dropped off in the Red Ceder Elementary School parking lot, according to Bluffton Police Captain Joe Babiewicz.

Frazier was taken to the hospital after the parade, where he died.

No charges have been filed in the case.

On Thursday evening, family and friends came together for a vigil to remember Frazier.

Family members say they were surprised by the amount of support they have received from people since the accident happened.

