Coroner releases cause of death of 5-year-old killed in Christmas parade

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The coroner has released the cause of death of a 5-year-old who was killed in an accident during a Christmas parade in Bluffton.
Beaufort County Coroner Ed Allen said Ameer Frazier’s cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head.
The accident involved a parade float and Frazier who was being dropped off in the Red Ceder Elementary School parking lot, according to Bluffton Police Captain Joe Babiewicz.
Frazier was taken to the hospital after the parade, where he died.
No charges have been filed in the case.
On Thursday evening, family and friends came together for a vigil to remember Frazier.
