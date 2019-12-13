Two Grenada residents indicted for insurance fraud, other charges

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Grenada residents, acting individually and through Affordable Funeral Home, were indicted by a Grenada County grand jury Wednesday for their roles in defrauding customers who bought life insurance plans, Attorney General Jim Hood announced.
Lillian Jamison and Arthur Tucker, both 65, were indicted on one count each of insurance fraud, conspiracy, and false pretense.
Jamison was also indicted on one count each of embezzlement and wire fraud. The joint indictment states that the two conspired with one another and actively engaged in a scheme to defraud unsuspecting members of the public who were targeted to assign their life insurance policies to Ms. Jamison and Affordable Funeral Home in order to pay for their funerals in advance of death.
The defendants were booked into the Grenada County jail on Wednesday without bond.
Prior to the victim dying, a fraudulent death certificate was issued, representing that the victim had passed away when, in fact, he was still alive. The fraudulent death certificate was submitted to the insurance company, and a check worth $15,104.80 was cut for life insurance proceeds and the funds were embezzled by Jamison.
If convicted on all counts, Jamison faces a maximum prison sentence of 33 years and a maximum fine of $55,000. Tucker faces up to 18 years in prison and $20,000 in fines if convicted on all counts.
It is believed that there are other innocent victims of Jamison and Tucker. If you believe you or a loved one are a victim, please contact the AG’s Insurance Enforcement Integrity Bureau at 601-359-4254.
